PlayDapp Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002319 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $265.73 million and $24.69 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

