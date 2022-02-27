PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of PLBY Group worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $16.16 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

