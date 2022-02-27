Polkalokr (LKR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $322,093.00

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.46 million and $322,093.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.68 or 0.06885004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.00 or 0.99964184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

