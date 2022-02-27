Polker 24 Hour Volume Hits $477,968.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Polker has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $477,968.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.38 or 0.06952131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,074.81 or 0.99609722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.