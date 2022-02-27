Poseidon Network (QQQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,321.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $52,321.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

