PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $52.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,691.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.21 or 0.06941015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00273146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.00803761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00072514 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.00398645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00216745 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,411,538 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

