Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $707.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

