Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0434 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $970.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,766,793 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

