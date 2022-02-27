Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

