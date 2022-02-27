PRIZM Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $803,380.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001447 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 192.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,955,646,709 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

