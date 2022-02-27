PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of PROG worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after buying an additional 226,437 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after buying an additional 283,264 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $31.53 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

