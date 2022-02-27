Project Inverse Price Hits $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $689,734.81 and approximately $411,872.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.22 or 0.06997668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.55 or 1.00170289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,331,552 coins and its circulating supply is 37,517,748 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

