Project Pai Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00076425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,795,280,180 coins and its circulating supply is 1,592,189,379 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

