Prometeus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $130.13 million and $3.36 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00020993 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00110061 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

