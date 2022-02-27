ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 103.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,984,000 after buying an additional 302,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 55,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of IGHG opened at $72.15 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.