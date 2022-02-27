Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $12.43 on Friday. Prosus has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $24.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

