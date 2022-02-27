Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) will post $9.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $9.10 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROV stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.59. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

