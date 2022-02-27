PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of PTC worth $34,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

