Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter.

PRPL opened at $6.13 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.