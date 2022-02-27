PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $42,783.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 117.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,214.82 or 0.99853520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002174 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00295351 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

