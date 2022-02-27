Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $678.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 216.33%.

About Pzena Investment Management (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.