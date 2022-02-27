Qcash (QC) Market Cap Achieves $64.83 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and $90.85 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.62 or 0.07045676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.16 or 0.99735649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.