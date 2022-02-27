QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of QIAGEN worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.