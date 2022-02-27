Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $42.26 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $106.27 or 0.00281657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004601 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.57 or 0.01252482 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

