Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.32% of Quanterix worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $36,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after buying an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after buying an additional 297,476 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,063,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $580,193. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

