QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $103.04 million and $17.76 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

