QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Down 3.7% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $54.63 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $167.03 or 0.00421321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.74 or 0.07074858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,624.40 or 0.99951153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003081 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

