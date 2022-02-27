QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $158.02

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $51.69 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $158.02 or 0.00417341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.06887070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.42 or 0.99930455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

