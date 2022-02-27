Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QUOT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NYSE QUOT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $631.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

