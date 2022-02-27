Rai Reflex Index Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00007822 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.92 or 0.07092905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.57 or 0.99663392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003077 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 24,897,154 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

