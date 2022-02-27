Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of Rambus worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Rambus by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Rambus by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rambus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

