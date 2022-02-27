Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.26 million and $335.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

