Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $596,271.05 and approximately $18,162.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.42 or 0.06949492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00273394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.00803275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00072142 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00401780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00216670 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,552,205 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

