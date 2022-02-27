Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $209.84 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Raydium has a total market cap of $209.84 million and $28.71 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00006434 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.30 or 0.06891590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,738.66 or 0.99788927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,243,558 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

