Realio Network Price Tops $0.24 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Realio Network has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $438,636.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.68 or 0.06885004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.00 or 0.99964184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.