RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $368,192.15 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $368,192.15 and approximately $27,781.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00272527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015865 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001855 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

