Redd (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,453.00 or 0.99939366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00072733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.02 or 0.00290911 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

