ReddCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,601.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $21.12 million and $23,601.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,067.15 or 0.99924766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00073349 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00237890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00144155 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00296948 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003803 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00030080 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.