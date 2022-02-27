RedFOX Labs Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00268386 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00077428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00085861 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.