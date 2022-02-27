RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

RDHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $113.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 76,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

