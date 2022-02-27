Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Tops $108.48

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $19.61 million and $376,172.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $108.48 or 0.00287303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.21 or 0.99871619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00070758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022283 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,802 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

