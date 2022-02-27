Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 171,253 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,253 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Galiano Gold worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

