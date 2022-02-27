Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 8,200 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after buying an additional 203,112 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,266,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,359,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $201.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.49 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

