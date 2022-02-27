Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of State Auto Financial worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,380,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,751,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STFC opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $505,276.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,403. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

