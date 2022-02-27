Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 6,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,120,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

