Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 8,700 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Coastal Financial worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $569.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

