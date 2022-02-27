Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Silicom worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth about $246,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 91.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicom by 103.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Silicom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

