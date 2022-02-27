Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Shopify by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $2,297,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

SHOP stock opened at $676.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,020.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,319.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

