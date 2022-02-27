Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.72% of First United worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the second quarter worth $796,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First United during the third quarter worth $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in First United by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.90. First United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 25.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

