Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of NewAge worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in NewAge by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NewAge by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NewAge by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. NewAge, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

